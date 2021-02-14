The Seven Republicans Who Voted in Favour of Trump’s Impeachment

Former US President Donald Trump was acquitted for the second time in his impeachment trial on Saturday, 13 February, over charges of provoking insurrectionists to attack the US Capitol, as the final vote tally fell short of 67 guilty votes.

In an official statement after his acquittal, Trump said, “This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago."

The final vote was 57 guilty to 43 not guilty, and although a majority of the GOP leaders voted in favour of acquitting Trump, seven Republicans were among those who voted to convict him.