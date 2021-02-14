The Seven Republicans Who Voted in Favour of Trump’s Impeachment
The final vote was 57 guilty to 43 not guilty.
Former US President Donald Trump was acquitted for the second time in his impeachment trial on Saturday, 13 February, over charges of provoking insurrectionists to attack the US Capitol, as the final vote tally fell short of 67 guilty votes.
In an official statement after his acquittal, Trump said, “This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago."
The final vote was 57 guilty to 43 not guilty, and although a majority of the GOP leaders voted in favour of acquitting Trump, seven Republicans were among those who voted to convict him.
Senators Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Mitt Romney of Utah, who’s also been the 2012 presidential candidate and Richard Burr of North Carolina voted to convict Trump.
While Romney had was the only Republican Senator to vote for Trump’s conviction in the first impeachment trial, a CNN report says that Burr’s vote came as a surprise to most as the former Senate Intelligence Committee chairman who led the Senate's Russia investigation, had earlier voted that the trial was unconstitutional.
Senator Cassidy also seems to have taken a u-turn from his earlier stance in this vote.
Most of the other senators had previously condemned the 6 January riots and also rejected Trump’s claims of a voter fraud. Senators Murkowski and Toomey had called for Trump's resignation after the US Capitol riots, with Toomey even publicly saying that the former president’s actions were “impeachable offences”, a report on Reuters said.
