How Govts Across the World Have Accepted Responsibility Over COVID

Turkey’s interior minister sent his resignation taking responsibility for chaos following a weekend COVID curfew that was imposed with only two hours’ notice (Erdogan did not accept the resignation). The lockdown for the entire nation in March 2020, if we recall, was announced by Narendra Modi with just four hours’ notice leading to millions of workers walking thousands of kilometres to their homes.

Israeli health minister had to give up his post following intense criticism over his coronavirus handling.

Countries listed here holding some standards of public accountability during the pandemic are an illustration of how insouciant the Indian government has been when it comes to a hubristic policy-inflicted tragedy of this scale.

From the above list, Mongolia, Romania, Ecuador and Peru are ranked below India (a flawed democracy and ranked 53) on the Democracy Index. Turkey is ranked 104. Jordan is ranked 118 and is classified as an authoritarian regime!

Slovakia, Poland, Brazil and Argentina are all ranked only just above India. Chile, Austria and New Zealand are the only full democracies.

This shows the depths to which even electoral democracies can sink to, something that has been attested by India’s case and its continuous slide down the democracy scale to be recently classified as “partially free” or an “electoral autocracy.”

It is not just that the government gives two hoots about democracy, but the people themselves have been reticent about ensuring that their governments are accountable. This is not a just a function of the domination of the ideology of Hindu nationalism, but also of repressive use of draconian laws, a completely servile mainstream media and a national Opposition that has been rendered ineffective due to a combination of factors. Therefore, unless the pandemic causes a tectonic political churning, we will only be witnessing occasional trends on social media like #ResignModi.

The pandemic is, ultimately, not just a story of a health tragedy, but also the story of India’s democracy.