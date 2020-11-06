What Would The Tight Results Mean for Democrats And Republicans?  

Divided government always implies gridlock. Yet it doesn’t mean the gears of policymaking in Washington totally grind to a halt. Presidents are generally less constrained by Congress in foreign policy compared to domestic policy. If elected, for example, Biden could re-engage the US with the Paris Climate Agreement , rejoin the Iran nuclear deal , or roll back the trade war with China .

Increasingly, presidents have also turned to executive orders to push through their agendas in the face of Congressional resistance.