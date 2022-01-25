What We Can & Cannot Expect From the Investigation Into UK PM Boris Johnson

The woman behind the inquiry is Sue Gray. She is a civil servant – a government bureaucrat rather than a judge or lawmaker. This is important to note because what she is working on is an internal inquiry – and has no legal status. It could be said that the government is investigating itself through Gray .

The terms of reference for this inquiry were set by the prime minister himself. In that sense, it is not an independent inquiry and does not bear any relation to a public inquiry as we understand it.

Gray has been brought in to investigate the facts and provide a timeline of events, not to judge whether lockdown laws were broken. We should not expect a scenario in which Johnson will resign on the basis of the report specifically. Nor can we even expect the report to be published in full.

It may be that the prime minister will decide not to publish parts of the report that he deems damaging. We wait to see.