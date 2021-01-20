What Role Will Kamala Harris Play as Vice President of USA?

Bill Clinton and Al Gore, for instance, disagreed over the amount of power and influence entrusted to first lady Hillary Clinton; they also disagreed over the handling of the Monica Lewinsky scandal. George W Bush and Dick Cheney disagreed , at times, over Iraq, as well as the use and nonuse of presidential pardons .

In contrast, Mike Pence has proved to be a loyal ally to a president who has a track record of being unwilling to listen to dissent.