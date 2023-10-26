Weakened by Reduced GOP Authority, US House Speaker Mike Johnson Leads the Way

The most obvious sign of fraying party authority was a new willingness of lawmakers, starting in the mid-1990s, to vote against their own party’s nominee for speaker. In 2019, Democrat Nancy Pelosi had to engage in intense backroom negotiations to get elected speaker; in January 2023, the House went through 15 rounds of balloting before selecting McCarthy as speaker.

In recent years, other forces have further weakened the authority of the House Republican Party in particular. These include the rise of Fox News as the dominant voice of conservatism and the emergence of outside groups that lobby GOP lawmakers to avoid compromise and act aggressively on behalf of conservative policies.

The election of Donald Trump in 2016 accelerated this trend by turning the Republican Party’s base toward angry populism and encouraging some incumbents to openly defy their party in the hopes of tapping into that base.

It also encouraged other conservative mavericks to run for Congress, such as Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who opposed McCarthy’s initial selection as speaker or who otherwise made it hard for him to lead the party.