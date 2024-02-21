‘Keeping Palestinian Flame Alive’: Inside Workers' Boycott of Israel-Bound Cargo

Speaking to The Quint, Nagendra Rao said, “We are against war, be it what Russia is doing in Ukraine or Israel’s destruction of Palestine, because we are a peace-loving people and believe that the world should be united at this time.”

Affiliated to the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU), a global body, the WTWFI was inspired to take this measure at a recent meeting in Athens, where hundreds of union representatives expressed solidarity with Palestine.

Just a day before the WTWFI put out its release, the WFTU issued a statement calling for solidarity with the people of Palestine and said that their demand is that “the United Nations and the international community will take urgent decisions to prevent this new Nakba in the Palestinian land.”

CD Nandakumar, president of the WTWFI, said that they are responding to “a call by the WFTU to all affiliated unions globally to come out with such a stance on not handling ammunition to Israel.”