Washington Post Suspends Journo After Kobe Bryant Rape Case Tweets
The Washington Post on Monday, 27 January, suspended reporter Felicia Sonmez after she tweeted about the 2003 rape case against basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in California along with his daughter and seven others, The Guardian reported.
Sonmez was put on leave after she posted a link to a 2016 Daily Beast article titled ‘Kobe Bryant’s Disturbing Rape Case: The DNA Evidence, the Accuser’s Story, and the Half-Confession’, detailing the rape allegations against the former LA Lakers player.
“National political reporter Felicia Sonmez was placed on administrative leave while The Post reviews whether tweets about the death of Kobe Bryant violated The Post newsroom’s social media policy. The tweets displayed poor judgment that undermined the work of her colleagues,” Managing Editor of Washington Post Tracy Grant told Variety.
‘Any Public Figure Is Worth Remembering in Their Totality’
Sonmez’s tweet, which has now been deleted sparked huge outrage, with over 10,000 comments and emails with abuse and death threats.
"That folks are responding with rage and threats toward me (someone who didn’t even write the piece but found it well-reported) speaks volumes about the pressure people come under to stay silent in these cases,” she further said, according to The Guardian.
In 2003, Bryant was charged with attacking a 19-year-old employee at a Colorado resort. He had said the two had consensual sex. Prosecutors later dropped the felony sexual assault charge against Bryant at the request of the accuser, according to the Associated Press.
NBA legend Kobe Bryant died on Sunday when a helicopter he was riding in crashed and burst into flames in thick fog, killing all nine people on board including his teenage daughter and plunging the sports world into mourning.
Bryant, 41, was travelling with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers and crew when their Sikorsky S-76 helicopter slammed into a rugged hillside in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles.
(With inputs from The Guardian, Variety & Associated Press.)
