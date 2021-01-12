Washington DC under Federal Emergency Till 24 Jan, Trump Gives Nod

Outgoing US President Donald Trump on Monday, 11 January has approved a federal emergency declaration for Washington DC that will last till 24 January. Authorities had warned the Trump administration of security threats ahead of the inauguration of President-elect, Joe Biden on 20 January, reported Reuters.

Last week, an angry mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Hill in Washington DC, sloganeering and participating in destruction of property. A clash with the police resulted in a woman being shot dead. Three others died because of medical emergencies.

After the incident, President Donald Trump had publicly said “we love you” to the protesters. Democrats in Congress have introduced impeachment proceedings against Trump for the second time around in the president’s term, this time, for his alleged role in inciting the violence.