Was Beaten by Taliban, Not Killed: Afghan Journo Clarifies Amid 'False' Reports
Members of Taliban reportedly got out of an armoured Land Cruiser at Kabul’s new city, and hit Yaad at gunpoint.
As reports claiming that a Kabul journalist had been killed by Taliban started doing the rounds, the journalist, himself, put out a tweet refuting them.
Dubbing the claims of his death “false”, TOLOnews journalist Ziar Khan Yaad said he was, “beaten by the Taliban in Kabul's New City while reporting".
Originally, Google translations (from Persian to English) of the tweet put up by TOLONews and the headline of their story had said that the journalist was killed by Taliban in Kabul.
Soon after, several reports claiming the same started circulating on the internet.
WHAT HAD ACTUALLY HAPPENED?
As per Yaad’s tweets, members of the Taliban got out of an armoured Land Cruiser at Kabul’s new city and assaulted him at gunpoint.
He was beaten up and his cameras, equipment and phone were also allegedly “hijacked".
Further Yaad claimed in his tweet that he still doesn't know why they behaved like that and suddenly attacked him.
He added: “The perpetrators have not yet been arrested, which is a serious threat to freedom of expression.”
WHAT IS TALIBAN SAYING?
TOLONews quoted Ahmadullah Wasiq, deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission, as saying that Taliban is "seriously" following up on the incident, and officials will determine why the incident occurred.
“Not only this, but we will also investigate and solve any issue in the way of the journalists,” Wasiq reportedly added.
Following its return to power in Afghanistan, the Taliban has attempted to portray a more moderate image, even promising rights for women and girls. But concerns over human rights violations abound, with the World Bank on Tuesday even halting financial support to the country amid worries about the fate of women under the Taliban rule.
