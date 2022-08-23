'Want To Change UK-India Relationship, Make It More Two-Way': Rishi Sunak

"I want to make sure that it's easy for our students to also travel to India and learn, that it's also easy for our companies and Indian companies to work together because it's not just a one-way relationship, it's a two-way relationship, and that's the type of change I want to bring to that relationship,” he said.

On China, the former minister reiterated his stand about the need to be “very robust” in defending the UK against its aggressiveness.

“China and the Chinese Communist Party represent the biggest threat to our economic and thereby national security that this country has faced in a long time and we need to be alive to that,” he said.