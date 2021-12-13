Vulnerability in Widely Used Logging System Could Be Behind Recent Cyber Attacks

Days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was “briefly compromised,” a vulnerability called the Log4Shell, which has put millions of devices at risk of being compromised or hacked, had been identified.

The vulnerability, if exploited, allows remote code execution on critical servers, which means that a malware could be imported by an attacker.

The vulnerability, found in Log4j, has security teams in some of the world’s biggest technology companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Twitter, Cisco and IBM, scrambling for a solution.