‘I Didn’t Feel a Thing’: VP Mike Pence Publicly Gets COVID Vaccine

According to reports, Trump's relative silence comes as he continues to stew about his defeat in the 3 November election and embraces increasingly extreme efforts to overturn the people's will.

“The president’s relatively low profile on the COVID response since the election is curious and counter to Mr Trump’s own interests,” said Gostin, a professor at Georgetown Law who focuses on public health.

Having criticised Trump's handling of the pandemic in the past, he said that Trump “deserves a great deal of credit" for Operation Warp Speed and placing a bet on two vaccines that use groundbreaking mRNA technology.

“Having exhibited leadership in the vaccines’ development, he should take great pride in publicly demonstrating his trust in COVID vaccines," he said.