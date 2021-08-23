Kamala Harris' Popularity Takes a Hit Post Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Amid the speculation of United States (US) President Joe Biden being replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris after the US troops were pulled out from Afghanistan and the situation thereafter, Harris' voter approval has also declined.

While most polls show the Americans' disapproval of Biden's handling of Afghanistan, not many stand behind Harris either.

According to a telephone and online study by Rasmussen Reports, 43% of the US voters believe that Harris is qualified to assume duties of the presidency, out of which only 29% chose the option 'very qualified'. The figure of 43% is much lower than the 49% in April 2021.

Out of 55% of the votes for Harris not being qualified to be president, 47% said she is 'not at all qualified'.