‘Violence is not Acceptable’: Melania Trump on US Capitol Riot
A week after storming of the US capitol, US First Lady released a statement titled ‘Our Path Forward.”
In a statement titled “Our Path Forward”, US First Lady Melania Trump on Monday, 11 January condemned the attack on US Capitol Hill last week, saying, “Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation’s Capitol.”
The statement released by the White House also expressed that it was time for the nation to “heal in a civil manner”, as the US First Lady remarked, “Violence is never acceptable.”
She further said, “I implore people to stop the violence, never make assumptions based on the colour of a person’s skin or use differing political ideologies as a basis for aggression and viciousness. We must listen to one another, focus on what unites us, and rise above what divides us.”
She also went on to thank the Americans that supported her husband in the past 4 years, saying that they showed “the incredible impact of the American spirit.”
Last week, an angry mob of Pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Hill in Washington DC, sloganeering and participating in destruction of property. A clash with the police resulted in a woman being shot dead. Three others died because of medical emergencies.
After the incident, President Donald Trump had publicly said “we love you” to the protesters.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.