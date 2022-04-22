Russia Slaps Travel Ban on Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg

More than two dozen US citizens including Vice President Kamala Harris have been denied entry into Russia, according to a sanction note released by the Russian foreign ministry.

Top US officials such as White House chief of staff Ronald Klain, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Holland Hicks, and State Department spokesperson Ned Price appear on the list of those banned from entering Russia. Doug Emhoff, Harris' husband has also banned from traveling to Russia, according to a statement released by the Russian foreign ministry.

America's well-known businesspeople such as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, and Bank of America CEO Brian Thomas Moynihan, apart from some leaders of defense companies have also been sanctioned for their alleged part in "the Russophobic agenda".