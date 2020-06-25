United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the prevailing tension between India and China, that escalated over the last few weeks following clashes in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, is "very serious and worrying."Urging both countries to end the impasse through dialogue, Johnson said that the UK is closely monitoring the situation.Boris Johnson Names Son After Two COVID-19 Doctors Who Cured HimJohnson's first official statement on the India-China face-off came during his weekly Prime Minister Questions (PMQs) session at the House of Commons in London.“Perhaps the best thing I can say... is that we are encouraging both parties to engage in dialogue on the issues on the border and sort it out between them,” said Johnson in response to a question from Conservative Party MP Flick Drummond.Tensions between India and China reached a climax when at least 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives after a deadly hand-to-hand combat with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on 15 June.The Galwan clashes were the epitome of tensions between the two nations that were escalating since May along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).Reports suggest that at least 40 Chinese troops, including a Commanding Officer, also died during the clashes.Military and diplomatic talks between India and China have been on since the incident and both countries try to de-escalate the build at the border.(With inputs from PTI)