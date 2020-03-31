Van Gogh Painting Stolen From Dutch Museum Closed Due To COVID-19

A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh was stolen in an overnight smash-and-grab raid on a museum that was closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, police and the museum said on Monday, 30 March.

The Singer Laren museum in the east of Amsterdam said, "The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884" by the Dutch master was taken in the early hours of Monday. By early afternoon, all that could be seen from the outside of the museum was a large white panel covering a smashed door in the building's glass facade.

Museum General Director Evert van Os said the institution, which houses the collection of American couple William and Anna Singer, is “angry, shocked, sad” at the theft.