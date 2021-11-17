US's New Travel Advisory Warns Against Terror in India, Says Avoid Travel to J&K

The United States Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday, 14 November, issued a health notice for Americans travelling to India, which advises travellers to ensure that they are fully vaccinated before their journey.

"Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine," as per the 'Level 1' health notice, which indicates a low level of the viral infection in India.

Further, a travel advisory issued by the US Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs states that travellers should avoid journeying to Jammu and Kashmir due to civil unrest in the region.