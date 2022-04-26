US Vice President Kamala Harris Tests Positive for COVID-19
Harris had not been in close contact with President Joe Biden in the recent days due to their travel schedules.
United States (US) Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, 26 April, tested positive for COVID-19. Harris has no symptoms, and has isolated herself at her residence, the White House announced.
The press secretary to the US vice president, Kirsten Allen, said that Harris had not been in close contact with President Joe Biden in the recent days due to their travel schedules.
"Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence. She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules."Press Secretary to the Vice President Kirsten Allen
"She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative," the statement added.
This comes after a spate of White House officials tested positive for coronavirus in the past month.
On 6 April, Vice President Harris' communications director had tested positive for COVID-19. White House press secretary Jen Psaki and deputy press secretary Karine Jean Pierre had contracted the disease in March.
On 7 April, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had tested positive.
