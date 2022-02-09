Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Escorted Out of School After Bomb Threat
Douglas Emhoff, the husband of US VP Kamala Harris, was evacuated from a high school in Washington on Tuesday.
Douglas Emhoff, the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris, was safely evacuated out of Dunbar High School in Washington after a bomb threat was reported on Tuesday, 8 February.
Emhoff was at the school to attend the celebrations of Black History month, The Guardian reported.
The second gentleman, as is his title, was removed safely from the building by his security staff. The students, too, were subsequently asked to vacate the school.
District of Columbia public schools spokesperson Enrique Gutierrez informed the reporters that it was a bomb threat.
"We had a threat today to the facility so... basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw. I think everyone is safe. The building is clear," Gutierrez added, according to news agency AFP.
Details about the nature of the bomb, as to whether it was connected to the Black History month commemorations or Emhoff's visit, have not been made public yet.
Katie Peters, Emhoff's spokesperson, thanked the DC police and the school authorities for their timely response to the threat and the safe evacuation of everybody present at the venue.
Emhoff is married to Kamala Harris, the first Asian American Vice President of the United States. He is a lawyer by profession and frequently visits places to publicise the policies of the White House.
(With inputs from AFP and The Guardian.)
