'Deeply Worried About Afghan Women': US, UK, EU & Others Issue Joint Statement

As many as 20 countries and the European Union have issued a joint statement expressing concern about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work, and freedom of movement, and urging "those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to guarantee their protection".

The statement, signed by the US, the UK, Australia, Brazil, and European Union, among others, said, "Afghan women and girls, as all Afghan people, deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. Any form of discrimination and abuse should be prevented. We in the international community stand ready to assist them with humanitarian aid and support, to ensure that their voices can be heard."

The countries which are signatories "will monitor closely how any future government ensures rights and freedoms that have become an integral part of the life of women and girls in Afghanistan during the last 20 years", it added.