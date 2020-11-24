‘Do What Needs to Be Done’: Trump Allows Release of Aid for Biden

The GSA head, Emily Murphy, had refused since 3 November until now to provide the standard package of aid to Biden’s team, and declined allegations of working under political pressure. In a letter to Biden, she noted specifically that her refusal to provide administrative aid “was not made out of fear or favouritism.”

The letter, as reported by multiple news outlets, read, “please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts. I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official, including those who work at the White House or GSA, with regard to the substance or timing of my decision.”

Her decision soon followed after Donald Trump refused to concede amidst his calls for voter fraud and the various legal challenges aimed to overturn the results of the election.

Donald Trump has also vowed to follow up on his contest of the election results, pledging that he would keep up “the good fight.”