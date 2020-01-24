US to Tweak Visa Rules for Pregnant Women to Curb ‘Birth Tourism’
The Trump administration brought out on Thursday, 23 January, new visa restrictions aimed at restricting "birth tourism," in which women travel to the US to give birth so their children can have a coveted US passport.
Visa applicants deemed by consular officers to be coming to the US primarily to give birth will now be treated like other foreigners coming to the US for medical treatment, according to State Department guidance sent Wednesday and viewed by The Associated Press.
The State Department planned to publicise the rules on Thursday, according to two officials with knowledge of the plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The rules will take effect Friday.
Fundamentally Legal But Curbs Imposed
The practice of coming to the US to give birth is fundamentally legal, although there are scattered cases of authorities arresting operators of birth tourism agencies for visa fraud or tax evasion.
And women are often honest about their intentions when applying for visas and even show signed contracts with doctors and hospitals.
He has railed against the practice and threatened to end it, but scholars and members of his administration have said it's not so easy to do.
Birth Tourism is a Lucrative Business in US And Abroad
Regulating tourist visas for pregnant women is one way to get at the issue, but it raises questions about how officers would determine whether a woman is pregnant, to begin with, and whether a woman could get turned away by border officers who suspect she maybe just by looking at her.
Birth tourism is a lucrative business in both the U.S. and abroad. American companies take out advertisements and charge up to USD 80,000 to facilitate the practice, offering hotel rooms and medical care. Many of the women travel from Russia and China to give birth in the US.
The US has been cracking down on the practice since before Trump took office.
Draft Rule Intended to Address the National Security and Law Enforcement Risks
There are no figures on how many foreign women travel to the US specifically to give birth.
The draft rule is "intended to address the national security and law enforcement risks associated with birth tourism, including criminal activity associated with the birth tourism industry," a State Department spokesperson said.