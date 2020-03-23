Pompeo in Kabul in Effort to Revive Flagging US-Taliban Peace Deal

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Kabul on an urgent visit Monday, 23 March, to try to move forward a US peace deal signed last month with the Taliban, a trip that comes despite the coronavirus pandemic, at a time when world leaders and statesmen are curtailing official travel.

Since the signing of the deal, the peace process has stalled amid political turmoil in Afghanistan, with the country’s leaders squabbling over who was elected president.

President Ashraf Ghani and his main rival in last September’s presidential polls, Abdullah Abdullah, have both declared themselves the country’s president in dueling inauguration ceremonies earlier this month.