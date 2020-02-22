Afghan Deal Will be Hard to Assess, Fraught With Pitfalls

Jones said the US military has tried to get a good layout of where all the insurgent groups are operating so it will be able to determine where any attack comes from and who likely was responsible. And US military officials said they were prepared and ready to make quick assessments.

If successfully implemented, the weeklong “reduction in violence” agreement, which began at midnight Friday local time (1930 GMT, 2:30 p.m. EST), will be followed by the signing of a peace accord on 29 February. That accord would finally wrap up the 18-year war and begin to fulfill one of President Donald Trump's main campaign promises: to bring US troops in Afghanistan home.

The US will continue to have surveillance aircraft and other assets overhead to monitor events and help to determine who is responsible for any attack.