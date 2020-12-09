US SC Rejects Republican Lawsuit Against Biden Win in Pennsylvania
The US Supreme Court on Tuesday, 9 December, overturned the Republican lawsuit seeking to invalidate over 2.5 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania in an attempt to undo Joe Biden’s win in the state, Reuters reported.
The court rejected a plea by congressman Mike Kelly and other Trump-supporting Pennsylvania Republicans who had filed a lawsuit that sought to delegitimise the expansion of mail-in voting under state law.
The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 Republican majority as well as 3 Trump-appointees, saw no dissent from any of the justices. Trump’s most recent appointee Justice Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in by the Senate only days before election day.
Ever since 3 November 2020, Trump has made false claims of winning the election, widespread voter fraud and democrats conspiring, undermining the electoral processes of the United States.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is a democrat wrote on Twitter, “This election is over. We must continue to stop this circus of ‘lawsuits’ and move forward.”
Pennsylvania also reportedly said in a court filing that the Republic plaintiffs were asking the justices to “undertake one of the most dramatic, disruptive invocations of judicial power” in the history of US by looking to invalidate a state officiating the election results.
Biden secured a win in Pennsylvania by over 80,000 votes. He also received a much higher percentage of mail-in ballots than Trump, as the coronavirus medical crisis forced many people to vote from the safety of their homes.
(With inputs from Reuters)
