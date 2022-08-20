US Senator Jon Ossoff To Lead An Economic Delegation To India

United States Senator Jon Ossoff will lead an eight-day economic delegation to India starting 30 August, in an effort to improve relations between India and the US.

35-year-old Ossoff happens to be the youngest US senator to be elected in three decades. In a recent announcement, he said that he wants to bolster the "friendship" between the two countries.

Prior to his election, Ossoff was in-charge of a team that investigated and uncovered corruption, war crimes, and terrorism for international news organizations.

Back in 2021, Ossoff won an instrumental election to secure the Senate majority for the Democratic Party.