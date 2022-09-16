US Senate Appoints Indian American As Ambassador To The Netherlands

The United States Senate confirmed the appointment of Shefali Razdan Duggal, an Indian American political activist, as the nation’s next ambassador to the Netherlands.

According to media reports on Thursday, 15 September, Razdan Duggal was confirmed by a voice vote in addition to two other confirmations in administrative roles.

Born in Haridwar, the Kashmiri Pandit family moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania when Razdan Duggal was two. She then moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, at five and grew up in the American state. She went on to pursue her bachelor’s degree from Miami University and earned her master’s degree from the New York University.