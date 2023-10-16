Blinken Ends West Asia 'Shuttle Diplomacy' Tour Amid Israel-Palestine Conflict

Importantly, he said that ahead of his return to Jerusalem, the Rafah border crossing between Egypt to Gaza is set to open. However, the US state secretary did not specify a timeline for the re-opening.

"We’re putting in place with the United Nations, with Egypt, with Israel, with others, a mechanism by which to get the assistance in and to get it to people who need it," Blinken said while speaking to the press.