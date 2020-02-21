US Preparing to Sign Deal With Taliban on 29 February: Mike Pompeo

The partial truce will mark a historic step in more than 18 years of gruelling conflict in Afghanistan and would pave the way for a deal that could, ultimately, see the war end.

Pompeo said that intra-Afghan negotiations would begin shortly after the 29 February signing, expected to take place in the Qatari capital Doha.

They will “build on this fundamental step to deliver a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire and the future political roadmap for Afghanistan,” he said.

The US top diplomat said that challenges remain, but that progress made so far “provides hope and represents a real opportunity. The United States calls on all Afghans to seize this moment”.