‘He Was My Best Friend’: US Prez Donald Trump on Brother’s Death

Born in 1948 as the youngest of real estate developer Fred Trump's five children, Robert was a longtime businessman as well, managing the Trump Organisation's real estate holdings outside Manhattan.

He was perceived as a quiet and easygoing person in the Trump family, being shielded from his father's disciplines and keeping a low public profile particularly after his elder brother won the presidency.

The younger Trump was a staunch supporter of his brother when the latter ran for President in the 2016 election.