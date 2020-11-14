US Polls: Joe Biden Projected to Win Georgia, Trump North Carolina

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been projected to win the presidential election in Georgia, while the present President Donald Trump will win North Carolina, reported Bloomberg, citing two news networks.

Georgia and North Carolina were the last two races to be called.

According to Bloomberg, NBC News sadd Biden was the “apparent winner” in Georgia, as there is a recount under way. Trump, on the other hand, was called the winner in North Carolina by NBC.

Both, NBC as well as ABC have projected 306 electors for Biden, and 232 for Trump, reported Bloomberg. 270 electors are needed to win the election.