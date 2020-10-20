2nd US Prez Debate to Feature New ‘Mute’ Button for Trump & Biden

The second US presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be held on Thursday, 22 October.

The Presidential Debate Commission has said that it will feature a mute button to allow candidates to speak uninterruptedly, reported Reuters. The decision was taken in a bid to avoid disruptions that happened in the first presidential debate on 30 September.

The organisers also said that the candidates will be given uninterrupted two minutes to answer the moderator’s question at the beginning of each 15-minute segment of the debate.