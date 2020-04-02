US President Trump Tests Negative in His Second COVID-19 Test
US President Donald Trump has tested negative in his second test for coronavirus and is "healthy" and without any symptoms for the deadly disease, the White House physician said on Thursday, 2 April.
"The President tested negative for COVID-19," Sean P Conley, physician to the President Trump said on Thursday in a memorandum to the White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.
President Trump flashed a copy of his physician's memorandum to his press secretary during his daily White House news conference. This was his second COVID-19 test, which was also negative.
Trump told reporters that his second test was better and quicker than the first test.
The United States has reported 234,462 cases, the highest number of cases detected in the world. Italy with 115,242 detected cases has the highest number of fatalities with 13,915 deaths.
At least 1,000,036 infections have been recorded across 188 countries, including 51,718 deaths, according to an AFP calculation based on official country data and World Health Organization figures.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
