US President Trump Signs ‘Phase One’ of Trade Deal With China

US President Donald Trump signed a trade agreement on Wednesday, 15 January, with China that is expected to boost exports from US farmers and manufacturers and is aimed at lowering tensions in a long-running dispute between the economic powers.

Trump said during a White House ceremony that the deal is “righting the wrongs of the past." He promoted the signing as a way of delivering economic justice for American workers and said, "We mark a sea change in international trade" with the signing.