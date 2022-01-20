If I Fight 2024 US Polls, Kamala Harris Will Be My Running Mate: President Biden

United States (US) President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, 20 January, announced that Vice-President Kamala Harris would be his running mate if he stood for office again in the presidential election of 2024.



Addressing a press conference over the completion of the first year of his presidency, Biden, on Wednesday, 19 January, said:

"She's going to be my running mate."



On being asked if he was happy with the work done by Harris on voting rights, Biden said: