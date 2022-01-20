If I Fight 2024 US Polls, Kamala Harris Will Be My Running Mate: President Biden
US President Joe Biden was addressing a press conference over the completion of the first year of his presidency.
United States (US) President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, 20 January, announced that Vice-President Kamala Harris would be his running mate if he stood for office again in the presidential election of 2024.
Addressing a press conference over the completion of the first year of his presidency, Biden, on Wednesday, 19 January, said:
"She's going to be my running mate."
On being asked if he was happy with the work done by Harris on voting rights, Biden said:
"She is going to be my running mate, number one. And number two, I did put her in charge of (voting rights), I think she is doing a good job."
Kamala Harris is the first woman, first black and first Indian-America to don the role of the Vice-President of the US.
WHAT ELSE DID BIDEN SAY?
Addressing America's pull-out from Afghanistan, Biden refused to make any apologies. However, he said:
"Had we stayed, we would be asked to put between 20,000-50,000 troops back in. Do I feel bad about what's happening as a consequence of Taliban's incompetence? Yes, I do."
Meanwhile, Biden said that it was uncertain whether tariffs would be listed on Chinese imports, and that his trade representative was working on it.
"They (Chinese) are meeting commitments and will be able to live some of it but we are not there yet," Biden further added.
Further, Biden claimed that Russia would be held accountable if it invaded Ukraine. He also shared that he had already shipped over 500 million dollars worth of sophisticated defence equipment to the Ukrainians, and that the "cost of going into Ukraine in terms of physical loss of life for Russians is going to be heavy, real, and consequential."
"He (Russian President Vladimir Putin) has never seen sanctions like the ones I have promised, they will be imposed if Russia further advances into Ukraine," Biden added.
