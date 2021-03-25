US President Joe Biden to Hold a Delayed First Press Conference

Sixty-five days into his presidency, US President Joe Biden is scheduled to hold his first White House press conference on Thursday, 25 March, at 10:45 pm IST.

Biden’s solo media exposure comes a little or a lot behind his recent predecessors, with the last four presidents – Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton – holding their presidential press conferences in the first 60 days of assuming office. Donald Trump had held five press conferences by this point.

According to a report in The Atlantic, pressure for the president to conduct his first news conference had been escalating for weeks, as the White House press secretary Jen Psaki saw reporters questioning her on this at her daily briefings.

Amid an atmosphere of speculation over Biden’s reluctance to meet the media, The Atlantic reports that the most widely believed theory is that Biden aides fear his infamous gaffes. “He’s not that quick on his feet,” Frank Luntz, longtime pollster, told the publication.