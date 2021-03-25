US President Joe Biden to Hold a Delayed First Press Conference
The pressure for the President to conduct his first news conference had been escalating for weeks.
Sixty-five days into his presidency, US President Joe Biden is scheduled to hold his first White House press conference on Thursday, 25 March, at 10:45 pm IST.
Biden’s solo media exposure comes a little or a lot behind his recent predecessors, with the last four presidents – Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton – holding their presidential press conferences in the first 60 days of assuming office. Donald Trump had held five press conferences by this point.
According to a report in The Atlantic, pressure for the president to conduct his first news conference had been escalating for weeks, as the White House press secretary Jen Psaki saw reporters questioning her on this at her daily briefings.
Amid an atmosphere of speculation over Biden’s reluctance to meet the media, The Atlantic reports that the most widely believed theory is that Biden aides fear his infamous gaffes. “He’s not that quick on his feet,” Frank Luntz, longtime pollster, told the publication.
To add to the pressure, the Washington Post reported that since the announcement of the press conference, the president has faced a flurry of internal crises, including two mass shootings.
Until last week, the event was likely to address questions pertaining to the administration’s handling of the COVID-19 health crisis, with Biden offering updates on his early accomplishments. He was expected to harp on the passage of a $1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief package and escalating inoculation efforts. However, the shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, that left 10 dead, and the other last Wednesday that left eight people dead in the Atlanta area have made things complicated for him.
Reacting to these tragedies, Biden on Tuesday entered a heated debate on the role of guns in society, appealing for stricter gun law restrictions.
Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign saw rare news conferences, but the president did appear in debates several times, including a few with Donald Trump, without harming his prospects.
(With inputs from The Atlantic and The Washington Post)
