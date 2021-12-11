Joe Biden Asks Team to 'Be Prepared' if Nuclear Diplomacy With Iran Fails

Talks to revive the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), had restarted on 29 November, in Vienna, with Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia attending the negotiations, Reuters had reported.

The United States, the primary architect of the JCPOA under President Barack Obama, did not attend the talks but kept a close eye on them.

Before the commencement of the talks, Iran had said that it was determined to "reach an agreement" and was "looking forward to fruitful talks", The Hindu had reported.

In 2018, the US under President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal, leading Iran to expand its nuclear stockpile and prohibiting regular inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency as required by the JCPOA.

(With inputs from ANI.)