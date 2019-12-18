US Prez Trump Writes to Nancy Pelosi, Says Stop Impeachment

"But because of this colossal injustice, our party is more united than it has ever been before. History will judge you harshly as you proceed with this impeachment charade," said the US President.

"Perhaps most insulting of all is your false display of solemnity. You apparently have so little respect for the American people that you expect them to believe that you are approaching this impeachment somberly, reservedly, and reluctantly," he said.

Trump said since the moment he won the elections, the Democrat Party has been possessed by "impeachment fever".

"There is no reticence. This is not a somber affair. You are making a mockery of impeachment and you are scarcely concealing your hatred of me, of the Republican Party and tens of millions of patriotic Americans," he said.