‘Will Sign Executive Order Prohibiting Immigration Today’: Trump
US President Donald Trump has said that he would be signing his executive order prohibiting immigration into the US on Wednesday, 22 April.
"In the meantime, even without this order, our Southern Border, aided substantially by the 170 miles of new Border Wall & 27,000 Mexican soldiers, is very tight – including for human trafficking!" he added in his tweet.
Trump had earlier said that he would suspend immigration to the US and place a pause on the issuance of new green cards for the next 60 days as part of his efforts to protect American workers, amidst the coronavirus crisis that has wrecked havoc in the country.
Trump, seeking re-election in November, said his executive order to ban immigration will last for 60 days and apply only to those seeking permanent residence in the country.
(With inputs from PTI.)
