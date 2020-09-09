US President Donald Trump Nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Trump was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament.

The Quint
Published09 Sep 2020, 09:52 AM IST
World
1 min read
File image of US President Donald Trump.
i

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, 9 September was nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, the Daily Mail reported.

The developmant comes just weeks after helping to broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates

Trump was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, who praised Trump for his efforts towards resolving conflicts worldwide.

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!