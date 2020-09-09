US President Donald Trump Nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
The developmant comes just weeks after helping to broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates
Trump was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, who praised Trump for his efforts towards resolving conflicts worldwide.
