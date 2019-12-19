‘They’re After You, I’m in the Way’: Trump Tweets Post-Impeachment
Hours after becoming the third President in US history to be impeached as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of power and obstructing Congress, President Donald Trump took to Twitter, slamming the decision.
Trump uploaded a photograph featuring him in an ‘Uncle Sam’ pose, with the text, “In reality, they’re not after me, they’re after you. I’m just in the way.”
‘Sham Impeachment’
Meanwhile, the White House reacted to the decision by the House, calling it shameful.
"Today marks the culmination in the House of one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our nation. Without receiving a single Republican vote and without providing any proof of wrongdoing, Democrats pushed illegitimate articles of impeachment against the President through the House of Representatives," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement, according to PTI.
She said that throughout the House Democrats' "entire sham impeachment", the President was "denied fundamental fairness and due process under the law".
According to PTI, the statement went on to allege that the House blatantly ignored precedent and conducted the inquiry in secrecy behind closed doors so that Chairman Adam Schiff and his partisan political cronies could selectively leak information to their partners in the media to push a false narrative.
Grisham added that President Trump is confident the Senate will restore regular order, fairness, and due process, all of which were ignored in the House proceedings.
