US Prez Trump Suggests Delay in Election, Cites Mail-In Voting
Trump said that universal mail-in voting will lead to the most “inaccurate and fraudulent” election in history.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday, 30 July, suggested a delay to the November presidential election in the country, saying that universal mail-in voting will lead to the most "inaccurate and fraudulent" election in history.
Taking to Twitter, Trump said, "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"
In an earlier tweet, too, he said that mail-in voting is proving to be a "catastrophic disaster."
The president's comments come as the US continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is the worst-affected with over 4.4 million confirmed cases, and more than 1,50,000 deaths.
