US Prez Trump Suggests Delay in Election, Cites Mail-In Voting

US President Donald Trump on Thursday, 30 July, suggested a delay to the November presidential election in the country, saying that universal mail-in voting will lead to the most "inaccurate and fraudulent" election in history.

Taking to Twitter, Trump said, "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"