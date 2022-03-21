US President Biden To Visit Poland, Discuss Support for Ukraine

"On Friday, March 25, President Biden will travel to Warsaw, Poland, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda. The President will discuss how the United States, alongside our Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created," the White House press statement noted.

This comes days after President Biden on 16 March said that his country had set aside $1 billion in "new security help and deployment of longer-range weapons" for war-torn Ukraine.

After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appeal to the US Congress to impose a no-fly zone over the country, the White House instead said it would ramp up the military assistance to Ukraine by providing an additional 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 anti-tank weapons, 20 million rounds of ammunition, and 7,000 light weapons.