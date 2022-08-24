US President Cancels $10,000 In Student Loan Debt For Earners Below $125,000

After months of discussions within the White House over the best way to implement the debt forgiveness given that the inflation could cost a lot before the midterm elections.

However, Biden's plan will face legal challenges thus making any kind of relief for those in debt, uncertain.

About 45 million people in the United States owe $1.6 trillion in federal loans taken out for college education which amounts to a higher amount than they owe on car loans, credit cards, or any consumer debt other than mortgages.