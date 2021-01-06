US Polls 2020: How the Dramatic Endgame Will Play Out in Congress

This week, the US Congress will put the finishing touches to the chaotic, protracted 2020 US Presidential election.

A joint session of the House and Senate will assemble at 1pm on 6 January as the votes cast by the 538-member Electoral College following the November election are opened, counted and certified. The president of the Senate (who also happens to be Vice President Mike Pence) will then finally declare the winner.

Usually, this process generates very little public attention because it is essentially just a formal ratification of an outcome the American public has known for almost two months.