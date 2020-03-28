Coronavirus: US Might Airlift Citizens Stranded in India

The US government is making arrangements to airlift over 2,000 American citizens stranded in India due to the suspension of flights and the lockdown in the country to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department has said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 24 March, announced a three-week lockdown in the country as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus that has claimed over 26,000 lives globally.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Ian Brownlee, Bureau of Consular Affairs on COVID-19, during a briefing on Friday, said that there were about 1,500 Americans in the New Delhi area, between 600 and 700 in the Mumbai area and 300 to 400 Americans elsewhere who have identified themselves.