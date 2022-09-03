US: Pilot Threatens To Crash Plane Into Walmart in Mississippi, Store Evacuated
The police alerted Walmart West and Dodges on West Main to evacuate the stores and disperse people.
The pilot of an airplane has threatened to intentionally crash the aircraft into a Walmart store in Tupelo, Mississippi, United States, the police said on Saturday, 3 September.
"On 09-03-2022 at approximately 05:00 am TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Walmart on West Main."Tupelo Police Department
About three hours later, at 08:35 am, the plane was circling the north of Tupelo in the Benton, Union County Area, as per the police.
The police alerted Walmart West and Dodges on West Main to evacuate the stores and disperse people, as per the statement. All emergency services are on alert.
The police department also has been able to begin talking with the pilot directly.
"Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo," the police department said in a Facebook post.
Further, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves tweeted, "State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation. All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world
Topics: United States Walmart
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.