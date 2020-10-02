‘Trump Exceeded Authority’: US Judge Blocks H-1B Visa Ban

H-1B visa ban issued by US President Donald Trump in June 2020 was blocked by a federal judge in the United States, on Thursday, 1 October, reported news agency PTI.

The federal judge reportedly said that the president had exceeded his constitutional authority.

According to PTI, companies represented by National Association of Manufacturers, US Chamber of Commerce, National Retail Federation and TechNet had filed a lawsuit against the department of commerce and department of homeland security.

The National Association of manufacturers, according to the report, said that court order, by District Judge Jeffrey White of Northern District of California, puts an immediate hold on “a series of visa restrictions that prevent manufacturers from filling crucial, hard-to-fill jobs to support economic recovery, growth and innovation when most needed.”